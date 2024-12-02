CommVault becomes preferred solution partner for Cisco

As a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, CommVault is able to create and deploy solutions to boost the capabilities, performance and management of the network to capture value in the IoE.

CommVault’s latest partnership makes it possible for cloud service providers and enterprises to gain access to the Cisco Validated Design (CVD) reference architecture for Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS).

CommVault, founded in 1996, is a data management and information management software company headquartered in the US.