Commvault acquires Appranix for cloud resilience boost

This move by Commvault aims to assist enterprises in expediting recovery processes following outages or cyberattacks. Statistics from Statista reveal that the average downtime following a ransomware attack extends to 24 days. Commvault addresses this issue by aiding customers in minimizing downtime through swift data recovery facilitated by automation and next-generation cleanroom offerings. However, rapid data recovery constitutes just one aspect of the solution.

Rebuilding critical cloud applications, their associated data, and the underlying cloud infrastructure involves various dependencies such as networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing, and security group access. Appranix automates these processes, potentially reducing the time required for rebuilding from days or weeks to hours or minutes.

Representatives of Commvault, expressed the significance of this acquisition in enhancing resilience, merging Commvault's extensive risk, readiness, and recovery capabilities with Appranix's cloud-native rebuild capabilities. Similarly, Appranix representatives emphasized the alignment of visions between the two companies to transcend traditional backup and disaster recovery approaches, offering comprehensive resilience capabilities.





Spokespersons from IDC noted the significance of the acquisition in making cyber resilience at speed a tangible reality, particularly in automating rebuild capabilities for distributed and dynamic cloud applications.

The integration of Appranix's technology into Commvault's portfolio is slated for completion by summer, with the Appranix team set to join Commvault shortly. In the interim, customers can access Appranix's offerings for cloud application discovery and rebuild requirements through various cloud marketplaces, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Commvault, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CVLT, stands out as a player in cyber resilience, supporting over 100,000 organizations in safeguarding data and ensuring business continuity. Their cyber resilience platform is touted as the sole solution combining top-tier data security and rapid recovery across any workload and environment, all at an optimized total cost of ownership.

Appranix has emerged as a pioneer in cloud-native cyber resilience, offering innovative solutions for rapid cyber recovery and business continuity. Their technology allows for protection, recovery, and management of cloud applications and data against modern cyber threats.