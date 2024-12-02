Community Choice Credit Union adds EMV chip technology for credit cards

With Community Choice Credit Union’s Visa Signature CashBack credit card, cardholders receive a quarterly 1.5% cash back on their purchases, with no limit on cash back. Visa Signature CashBack credit card also includes identity theft protection.

All credit and debit cards issued by Community Choice Credit Union will contain EMV chip technology by late 2015.

Established in 1935, Community Choice Credit Union offers a wide variety of financial products and services for both consumers and businesses. Community Choice Credit Union is an equal opportunity lender and is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.