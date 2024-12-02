Comarch to integrate EyeVerify service for biometric authentication

Eyeprint ID integration into Comarch’s Smart Finance and Corporate Banking solutions will provide Comarch’s global client base with payment grade biometric authentication on mobile devices.

Eyeprint ID is an accurate and secure biometrics available for mobile financial services. An Eyeprint can never be lost, stolen or intercepted because it’s scrambled and encrypted locally - it never leaves the user’s device. Eyeprint ID uses existing 1+ MP smartphone cameras to image and pattern match the unique pattern of eye veins and other micro features in and around the eye.

Comarch is an international software house and systems integrator. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

EyeVerify is a biometric security technology company based in US. The company licenses its software for use in mobile banking applications.