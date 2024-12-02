Coinsource selects authentication from Auth0 for its Bitcoin ATMs network

Auth0 will enable secure log-in, account set-up and access for customers at any of the 250+ Coinsource ATM machines across the US. The ATM operator has leveraged the growth of Bitcoin to provide a way for people to convert Bitcoin to cash, and vice versa, based on their everyday transaction needs.

With customers and ATMs continually being added to the Coinsource network, they were in need of a scalable identity platform that could support this expansion as Bitcoin becomes more mainstream.

Auth0 provides authentication, enterprise federation, API security, and multifactor authentication solutions. It is US-based and has additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, to support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.