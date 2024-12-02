Coinbase joins Irdeto in crypto piracy investigations

The cooperation centres on sharing intelligence to identify users allegedly exploiting the Coinbase platform to facilitate intellectual property infringements, such as unauthorised access to video and gaming content.

Under the agreement, Irdeto provides Coinbase with detailed investigative reports derived from its internal monitoring activities. These reports, compiled on behalf of Irdeto’s clients, aim to assist Coinbase in removing users suspected of misusing the platform for illegal transactions. According to Irdeto, this type of intervention can prevent individuals from developing more advanced criminal operations by disrupting access to financial resources.

Crypto payments and piracy

Irdeto’s data indicates a rising trend in the use of cryptocurrency for illegal services. In 2022, 13% of identified piracy-related activities involved crypto payments. That figure increased to 17% in 2023 and reached 19% by the end of 2024. The company has reported a growing intersection between crypto-facilitated payments and services such as video content theft, cheat development, and trademark abuse.

Officials from Irdeto stated that the collaboration with Coinbase forms part of wider efforts to target the financial infrastructure behind illicit digital operations. In addition to payment disruption, the company also engages with law enforcement bodies to help trace ownership of crypto addresses linked to illegal activity. This process supports case development, asset recovery, and potential prosecution.

A representative from Coinbase said the company aims to act on credible intelligence to remove malicious actors early and reinforce trust across its platform. The partnership with Irdeto, according to Coinbase, aligns with its efforts to maintain security standards and compliance with global regulations.

Irdeto has indicated it is pursuing additional partnerships with digital transaction providers to further its capability in tracing and obstructing the flow of funds within illegal markets. The company’s cyber services team continues to expand its investigative remit as digital financial tools become increasingly integrated into criminal activity.