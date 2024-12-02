Cohesity adds cloud to its converged data protection

Cohesity’s converged data protection strategy combines data storage for backup, archiving, test/dev and other non-production workloads into one scale-out platform. Cohesity’s cloud features are CloudArchive, CloudTier and CloudReplicate.

CloudArchive lets customers set policies to archive datasets off Cohesity for long-term retention to Google Nearline, Microsoft Azure and Amazon S3 and Glacier services for cold data. CloudTier moves seldom-accessed blocks into the same public clouds, but not their cold data services. CloudTier moves data that must be accessed occasionally and is not yet ready for long-term archiving. CloudReplicate copies local storage instances to public clouds or remote private clouds. Customers can spin up new instances in the cloud to recover data to on-site appliances.

Customers set the cloud target through the Cohesity Policy Manager. For example, a customer can set all backups associated with a policy to move to CloudArchive once a week and retain snapshots for 120 days.