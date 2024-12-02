Cognito partners with Meow for remote onboarding services

Meow is building an investment platform for corporate treasuries, and will specifically be utilised the Cognito Flow solution to confirm the identities of its clients’ team leaders remotely. The company cited the platform’s ease of use as a primary factor in its decision. In that regard, Cognito Flow can be deployed without any code, and perform document and liveness checks in addition to watchlist screening.

The solution will cross-reference a new user’s personal information with hundreds of data sources from all over the world to ensure that the identity is legitimate and that that person does not present a high risk of fraud.

The use of document recognition and liveness detection helps bind the actual user to that identity. Cognito Flow can be utilised to scan documents like passports and driver’s licenses to make sure they are authentic, while a selfie confirms that the person associated with that document is present for the interaction.