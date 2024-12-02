Co-op works with Feedzai to fight card fraud

The platform will be able to take in any amount of relevant, multisource data to define transaction risk scoring, incorporating events such as cardholder PIN changes and the purchasing patterns of individual members in order to better predict behavior.

For card payments, machine learning will boost the existing neural network-based Falcon Fraud Manager fraud detection system used by the Co-op card member security team. In addition, machine learning will be deployed as the primary fraud management tool for Co-op Shared Branching.

Feedzai is a data science company that offers software, which uses big data analysis and machine-based learning to prevent fraud in commerce.