Co-op selects ACI Worldwide for ecommerce payments fraud solution

ACI ReD Shield is an integral part of ACI’s UP ecommerce payments solution, and it is a real-time fraud management solution customised to the requirements of ecommerce merchants and PSPs. Its multiple layers of control are meant to deliver a fraud prevention strategy tailored to customer needs.

Moreover, the retailer recently unveiled online expansion plans, and its strategic technology partner, ACI, has supported Co-op with the launch of several payments initiatives in recent years. Co-op introduced both chip-and-pin and contactless cards in the UK, and it uses ACI's UP Merchant Payments Solution for its card processing operations and to secure payments data through Point-2-Point Encryption (P2PE). ACI runs a cloud-based wallet service for Co-op’s loyalty membership scheme.