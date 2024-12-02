CO-OP adds new capabilities to its platform

CO-OP Revelation now features a functionality that provides detailed analytics that allow credit unions to distinguish member purchasing patterns and behaviors, identify at-risk cards and merchant points-of-compromise in their portfolio, and then implement appropriate fraud mitigation steps.

CO-OP Financial Services is a credit union service organization which helps credit unions thrive by providing products and services that make it more convenient for members to do business with them.

Saylent provides financial institutions with data analytics software and services that improve profitability and product innovation by delivering smarter, deeper, actionable insights on the financial behaviors of consumers and businesses.