CNP fraud to register growth despite EMV adoption

According to a research by Javelin Strategy & Research, card-not-present (CNP) fraud in the US is expected to be almost 4 times greater that POS card fraud in 2018. CNP fraud will grow, but this growth is due to an increase in transaction ecommerce volume and has little to do with a change in criminal behavior post-EMV.

Findings reveal that the fraudulent ecommerce purchase will grow to almost USD 18,600 in 2018, from about USD 10,400 in 2014.

The Javelin Strategy & Research forecasted 5 years of online and POS card fraud amounts to 2018, in order to show the expected influence of EMV implementation on the amounts of each fraud type. This report included detailed examination of trends in the UK market as well as a consumer survey of over 5,600 US adults.