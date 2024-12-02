CNP Expo partners US Secret Service to fight ecommerce fraud

The Secret Service is the US government agency tasked with getting e-commerce, identity thieves and credit card fraudsters off the street and they cannot do it without great information. They have teamed up with CardNotPresent.com and the CNP Expo to open a dialogue with merchants about their fraud issues.

Agents from the Secret Service will be on site at the CNP Expo and they will carry discussions with anyone interested in combating fraud. This action is perceived as a help in putting fraudsters behind bars.

CardNotPresent.com is a company focused on ‘card-not-present’ e-commerce, mobile and MOTO (mail order/telephone order) payment industry. The company’s media platforms include the CardNotPresent.com portal, the hub for news, information and analysis about the payments issues that most affect merchants operating in the space.