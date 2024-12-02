Cloudmark launches protection solution against spear phishing attacks

Cloudmark Trident enables enterprises to detect and block spear phishing attacks as they happen - before attacks result in lost revenue or data, damage to consumers and employees, and negative impacts on a brand’s reputation.

Cloudmark also announced the results of a survey conducted by Vanson Bourne that provides new insight into IT professionals’ views and experiences with spear phishing attacks, as well as the security and financial impact of these attacks on their organizations. The results show that email remains a prime attack vector for cyber criminals – 90% of survey respondents whose organization experienced a spear phishing attack within the past year said that the attacks targeted employees’ email. IT professionals are also increasingly concerned about spear phishing attacks. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of IT decision makers reported that spear phishing currently poses a significant threat to their organization.

Cloudmark is a provider of intelligent threat protection against known and future attacks, safeguarding 12% of the world’s inboxes from wide-scale and targeted email threats. With more than a decade of experience protecting the world’s largest messaging environments, Cloudmark combines global threat intelligence from a billion subscribers with local behavioral context tracking to deliver instant and predictive defense against data theft and security breaches that result in financial loss and damage to brand and reputation.