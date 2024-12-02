CloudLock enhances security with RSA Via Access

RSA Via Access is designed to automatically align authentication methods to an access request’s risk level by allowing administrators to prescribe identity assurance requirements and flexible step-up authentication policies based on security requirements. For example, gaining access to an organization’s most essential assets might require biometric authentication methods, while less important assets would require a less strong level of assurance.

RSA Via Access provides identity assurance and single sign on across SaaS, Web and other applications. Through an analysis of the contextual elements of the access request combined with mobile authentication options, RSA Via Access gives end users convenient access without compromising on security.

CloudLock is a US-based company which works as a cybersecurity solution provider, helping organizations to protect their sensitive data in public cloud applications such as Google Apps, Salesforce, Dropbox, Box, ServiceNow, Office 365 and other apps.

