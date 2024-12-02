



Through these premium tier capabilities, Cloudera intends to offer a single source of observability across all cloud-based and on-premises data centres. The decision to introduce the new offerings can be attributed to the increasing demand for strategic insights from technologies such as GenAI and the expansion of data privacy and security regulations which demand full visibility into enterprise data sources and workflows. By growing its Cloudera Observability suite, the company aims to enable enterprises with highly secure networks to operate observability within their data centres or on the public cloud.











Cloudera’s new offerings and their features

The newly launched solution in the Cloudera Observability suite includes the Cloudera Observability Premium On-Premises, which enables customers with highly secure networks to run observability within their data centres. The solution focuses on ensuring optimal monitoring, troubleshooting, financial governance, data observability, and automated actions. On the other hand, the Cloudera Observability Premium for Public Cloud Data Hub expands the advanced premium capabilities to public cloud users, including real-time monitoring, optimised financial governance, automated actions, and data observability.



By introducing these capabilities, Cloudera intends to allow enterprises to utilise features such as real-time monitoring for Data Hub clusters, jobs, and queries, financial governance with additional cost factors and capacity forecasting, workload views, alerts, and automated actions, as well as data observability with hot and cold table analysis. The company plans to support enterprises to maximise investment, simplify self-service troubleshooting, and improve visibility into resource costs and usage. According to Cloudera’s officials, the new premium observability offerings are set to provide Middle Eastern organisations with insights into their data operations. Also, real-time monitoring and financial governance aim to allow firms to optimise performance, minimise costs, and ensure compliance with regional data privacy regulations. Moreover, the launch assists the UAE and KSA’s digital transformation objectives, enabling businesses to use data-driven strategies for optimised efficiency and competitive advantage.