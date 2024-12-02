Cloudera achieves PCI DSS v4.0 compliance

This certification indicates that Cloudera's Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Private Cloud (PVC) have met the requirements of PCI DSS v4.0, the latest version of the framework. The PCI DSS standards establish security controls and processes for organizations involved in the payment ecosystem. These standards also outline requirements for developers and solution providers to build and manage payment devices, software, and solutions securely.

As ecommerce expands, the amount of data managed by financial institutions has increased, leading to a greater need for data protection. According to the International Monetary Fund’s 2024 Global Financial Stability Report, the financial sector is the target of one-fifth of all cyber-attacks, a risk exacerbated by its reliance on third-party IT providers. Achieving compliance with the latest PCI DSS security standards shows that Cloudera can meet the evolving security needs of the financial sector.





Artificial intelligence has impacted the financial sector, with applications including virtual assistants, synthetic data for model training, research report generation, investment summaries, and machine learning for fraud detection. Cloudera provides services to eight of the top 10 global banks, supporting them in utilizing AI and Generative AI while managing associated risks and maintaining a secure environment for data management.

Industry analysts have noted that compliance with stringent frameworks such as PCI DSS 4.0 can be an indicator of a third-party solution provider's ability to manage complex data securely in the evolving digital landscape of the financial services industry.





Cloudera’s point of view

Representatives emphasized the company's focus on providing a secure and reliable platform for their financial sector customers to support their evolving data initiatives and enhance their use of AI.

Cloudera offers a hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, managing substantial amounts of data compared to cloud-only vendors. The company provides scalable and secure data management solutions, allowing customers to deploy cloud-native analytics and AI models while maintaining data privacy and ensuring responsible AI use. Cloudera's services are utilized by major brands across various sectors, including financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government.