Cloud Security Alliance proposes data breach sharing scheme

The CSA has set out its proposals in a new white paper in which it states that a major impediment to protecting information assets in an enterprise is the unwillingness and/or inability to share cybersecurity incident information.

Fear of public exposure and resulting legal ramifications has caused organisations to withhold critical attack signatures that could have impeded or even prevented several of the industry’s most notable breaches.

To enable the anonymous sharing of information, and swift action based on the intelligence provided, the CSA is proposing the development of a Cloud Cyber Incident Sharing Centre (CISC).