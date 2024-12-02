Clik, Napier partner to bring anti-money laundering (AML) standards to the Cambodian market

According to the press release, Cambodia-based fintech pioneer Clik, looks to transform payments into a safe, simple, and rewarding experience. Therefore, the company offers a merchant app that is capable of processing any digital payment and gives brick-and-mortar stores key insights that were previously only available to online merchants. Clik’s partners include established Cambodian retailers, such as uCARE Pharma, Kiwimart, and Chip Mong Retail.

Wanting to stay at the forefront of AML and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), Clik has deemed Napier to find ways to monitor and identify suspicious activity in a cost effective and timely manner. Accordingly, Napier’s Intelligent Compliance Platform brings together transaction monitoring and Know Your Customer (KYC) data, allowing businesses to proactively spot suspicious activity and comply with regulatory obligations.

Furthermore, Napier’s Transaction Monitoring, Client Activity Review, and Risk-based Scorecard solutions give Clik a competitive edge in their compliance programme, enabling Clik to better identify risk and trigger client reviews based on changes in actual behaviour.

Overall, Napier and Clik are positioned to meet the requirements of the regulators and are playing their part in the fight against financial crime.