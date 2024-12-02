ClickSoftware uses HexaTier to protect sensitive data in the cloud

ClickSoftware helps enterprise customers manage mobile workforce operations. To ensure privacy in the ClickSoftware cloud service, the company masks columns of Personal Identification Information (PII), which reside in databases on the cloud.

ClickSoftware provides this service by utilizing HexaTiers patented database reverse proxy approach, which shields the database from unauthorized user access and provides security and compliance.

ClickSoftware is a US-based company which develops software for service companies to schedule and dispatch field service employees.

HexaTier is a Israel-based company which aims to secure databases from SQL injection attacks securing critical information from unauthorized database access, and enforcing separation-of-duties and meeting regulatory compliance requirements.