Clearwater acquires Beacon to support risk modelling tools

The deal, first announced earlier this year, aims to improve Clearwater’s modelling and portfolio management capabilities, particularly in complex asset classes such as derivatives, structured products, and private credit.

Beacon’s technology is designed to provide real-time risk analytics, scenario modelling, and infrastructure for customised application development. The platform is used by several major institutions, including asset managers and energy trading firms. Following the acquisition, Beacon’s modular tools will be integrated into Clearwater’s existing platform to support enhanced portfolio construction, stress testing, and risk management workflows.

Unified investment platform across public and private markets

The integration of Beacon complements Clearwater’s earlier acquisitions, including Enfusion and Blackstone’s Bistro platform. Combined, these technologies are intended to deliver a unified system that spans trading, modelling, accounting, and regulatory reporting across both public and private markets.

Clearwater officials said the addition of Beacon’s cross-asset risk capabilities would help streamline investment processes across front, middle, and back offices. They indicated that this would provide institutional clients with a consolidated platform offering real-time data access and enhanced transparency, potentially reducing reliance on legacy systems and manual processes.

A representative from Clearwater noted that the acquisition enables the company to extend its services throughout the investment lifecycle, including front-office and operational functions. Officials at the firm believe this approach could simplify complex workflows and provide greater responsiveness to market developments.

Representatives from Beacon added that the integration with Clearwater would allow their existing risk and performance tools to be deployed at a wider scale, offering clients more immediate and actionable insights.