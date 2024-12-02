What does Clearspeed bring to the table?

Clearspeed represents a company that was developed in order to offer precise and impartial risk identification services. Throughout this partnership with Deloitte, its industry expertise can help federal agencies enhance their decision-making efficiency. At the same time, this collaboration is expected to aid in swiftly identifying high-risk behaviors, accessing dependable risk data, and averting the escalation of risks.

Furthermore, Clearspeed's AI-driven platform was designed for impartial risk assessment and employs a distinctive voice-based innovation that is set to analyse universal vocal characteristics instead of relying on voice biometrics, stress, emotions, or inflection. This technological approach boosts efficiency and cost-effectiveness in missions demanding a high level of trust.

Clearspeed officials mentioned that their partnership with Deloitte matches their dedication to enhancing trust by responsibly applying technology in critical situations. In addition, Deloitte builds trust swiftly, improving legacy structures, and improving models, while also aiming to make a positive difference in the lives of the individuals they support. Representatives from Deloitte stated that Clearspeed is set to play a crucial role because government organizations require technologies that boost agility, and tackle problems pre-emptively and securely.

About Clearspeed

Clearspeed is a provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment at scale in the government, insurance, banking, and security sectors. Trusted by several organizations across the globe, their voice analytics are known for precision, accuracy, and impartiality. The company focuses on the process of identifying low risks swiftly and flagging potential fraud, while its clients and partners depend on distinctive data in order to enhance their risk assessment, cut down costs, and improve customer satisfaction.