Clearshift selects iDenfy to boost its onboarding process

The partnership assists the currency exchange and international transfer service boost onboarding with their solutions to reduce fraud. iDenfy’s identity verification will allow Clearshift to remotely identify clients in a few minutes ensuring prevention of money laundering.

iDenfy uses the artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to meet compliance and prevent fraud. The company’s system combines ID Document Verification, Facial Recognition, and 3D Liveness Detection – into a user-friendly four-step verification process.