ClearScore launches dark web monitoring service, reveals research on online fraud

Of those UK consumers affected by fraud, 58% experienced loss of financial data. Along with this, those who fall victim to online fraud most commonly lose between GBP 101 and GBP 500, with 8% losing over GBP 1,001. On top of this, 55% of UK consumers are more worried about online fraud than before the COVID-19 pandemic. All this showcases the importance of having thorough security measures for any personal online activity, including the ability to act quickly if data is compromised to prevent financial loss.

ClearScore Protect has been developed to do exactly that. It is a free service that monitors the dark web for stolen passwords, alerting users to any potential breaches every three months. Once users have been alerted, they will be shown a page containing all their breached passwords, with simple instructions on how to change them. In performing these actions, the user will prevent cybercriminals from taking advantage of their data for financial gain.

ClearScore also offers Protect Realtime - a subscription version of the service which monitors up to three separate email addresses daily. Subscribers are able to see any compromised information and also receive dedicated fraud support if they fall victim to online fraud. Of