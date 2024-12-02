ClearSale, Route, Midigator team up to educate merchants about revenue protection





The reason behind this initiative is to educate merchants on protecting purchases made from their online channels. As such, in a live webinar on 26 May – ‘Protecting Your Ecommerce Revenue from Order to Delivery and Beyond’ – leaders from the three companies will provide insights to online retailers on how they can protect purchases and packages from end-to-end.

More and more consumers have moved their shopping online as a result of the current pandemic, which creates escalated risks for merchants. Stolen package claims are on the rise, and retailers must be prepared to protect themselves from fraudsters and chargebacks. In addition, many customers are making acquisitions online for the first time, increasing the chance of falsely declined purchases.