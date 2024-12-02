ClearSale reveals new report on false declines and CNP fraud





The report is done by Aite Group and sponsored by ClearSale, and it shows the true scope of the CNP fraud and false decline problem, and what merchants need to know to take proper precautions. It is based on a study of 100 US-based ecommerce executives whose companies earn annual revenues between USD 100 million and just under USD 1 billion.

ClearSale’s report details the latest information on the growth of CNP fraud and falsely declined orders in ecommerce, the impact of false declines on customer behaviour, and provides strategies for reducing fraud and false declines. Moreover, the company has developed the report into an easy-to-view webpage and downloadable document that retailers can use to understand the marketplace and find the best methods for combatting fraud and false declines in their particular industry.