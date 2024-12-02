ClearSale partners with Bold Commerce

ClearSale’s solution will be available as an integration for Bold Checkout, the commerce platform’s customizable and extensible checkout framework. ClearSale brings protection and fraud prevention to Bold Checkout’s feature set, which includes localized shopping experiences, multilingual checkout, address validation, and flexible payment options.

Bold Checkout allows brands to customise the look, flow, and functionality of their checkout process. ClearSale supports this improved customer experience by using advanced statistical fraud analysis to minimize friction during checkout and providing a low level of false declines. With the addition of their chargeback guarantee, ClearSale is now providing Bold Commerce customers with customizable protection.