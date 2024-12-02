ClearSale migrates its fraud protection app to Microsoft Azure





This move is meant to ensure that customers will receive consistent and high-quality fraud protection, as ClearSale aims to help ecommerce businesses stay secure even during online shopping spikes. The company wanted to ensure that its merchant services could maintain the levels of reliability and effectiveness while continuing to answer the needs of current and future customers in reducing chargebacks and eliminating fraud.

ClearSale’s proprietary fraud-fighting products and services require a sophisticated environment to support its statistical technology. Migrating to cloud services on Azure and using the Azure SQL Database hyperscale tier allows ClearSale to leverage familiar technologies on a high-availability platform. In addition, using Azure’s automated scalability features will help ClearSale focus on features, innovation, and growth.