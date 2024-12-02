ClearSale launches international fraud protection for US merchants

Total Guaranteed Protection allows merchants to outsource fraud management and eliminate chargeback costs while reducing false declines, increasing approval rates and improving customer retention. Merchants only pay for approved transactions, and ClearSale covers 100% of the cost of any chargebacks.

The company uses machine learning and manual review in order to provide fraud detection and solutions for merchants. ClearSale also uses a Level 4 US-based data center to secure its infrastructure and protect client data.

ClearSale’s Total Guaranteed Protection is PCI-DSS compliant, and it integrates with platforms like Magneto, Shopify, Prestashop and SAP, and covers web, mobile and telesales.

ClearSale is a Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud prevention company that protects e-commerce merchants against chargebacks. The company has offices in São Paulo, Brazil and Miami, Florida.