ClearSale IPO raises USD 254 million with focus on fraud prevention innovation

ClearSale’s statistical technology and its team of fraud analysts combine to offer card-not-present (CNP) fraud prevention that reduces chargebacks and false positives while helping merchants to deliver a seamless experience.

As the pandemic shifted consumers in many regions from in-store to online shopping and fraud attacks on ecommerce merchants increased, ClearSale’s 2020 net revenue grew by 65.7%, compared to 2019 growth of 35.5%, according to the press release. Banco Itau BBA served as lead coordinator on ClearSale’s IPO, with Bank of America, BTG Pactual and Santander acting as offering coordinators.