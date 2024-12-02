ClearSale integrates with Zoey for ecommerce fraud protection

With this integration, merchants on the Zoey platform will be able to leverage fraud protection technology independent of a specific payments gateway. The solution enables merchants to have full flexibility in choosing the desired payment vendors for their business while still protecting their revenue.

The solution from ClearSale combines machine-learning with human interaction. A transaction is not declined without first being reviewed by one of the 500 data analysts working for the security company. This combination of technology and human interaction provides low false positives and higher levels of approval rates. ClearSale’s fraud prevention module will be available in Zoey’s app store.

ClearSale is a Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud prevention company that protects e-commerce merchants against chargebacks.