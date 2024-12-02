ClearSale buys software provider Beta Learning

ClearSale was already a client of Beta Learning since 2020. The acquisition was composed of a fixed instalment in the amount of USD 7.25 million and two more instalments of USD 2.25 million, contingent and variable based on the company's performance in the following 24 months.

This acquisition contributes to the increase of ClearSale's technical team and reinforces the maintenance and development of new products, especially onboarding, according to Suno Notícias. Beta Learning was founded in 2019 and based in Brazil. The company specialises in software development services in various segments and corporate and technical software training.