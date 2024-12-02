ClearSale adds biometrics to its ecommerce fraud solution

Mapper combines real-time purchaser behavior and historical data to analyze each individual order’s risk of fraud. Mapper’s function is to thwart would-be thieves who have enough stolen data to impersonate legitimate customers.

To protect ecommerce merchants and their customers, Mapper automatically analyzes behaviors of the person placing the order, including the amount of time it takes to enter customer, shipping, and payment data and a biometric comparison of the shopper’s keyboard input and mouse movements to data from previous valid transactions by the same person.

Mapper results contribute to the overall fraud score calculated by ClearSale’s Total Guaranteed Protection service, which screens all domestic and cross-border ecommerce orders for fraud risk, manually reviews all high-risk orders, and gives merchants the final say on which orders to approve and deny.

ClearSale is a Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud prevention company that protects e-commerce merchants against chargebacks.