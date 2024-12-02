ClearSale acquires ChargebackOps

ClearSale officials stated that supply chain issues and friendly fraud are climbing, with 45% of chargebacks now attributed to delivery delays. They identified that retailers need an answer to protecting their businesses from unwarranted chargebacks, and with this acquisition, ClearSale will have end-to-end solutions to do that.

According to a recent report from Juniper Research, ecommerce merchants stand to lose roughly USD 20 billion in 2021 due to criminal activity; an 18% increase over the USD 17.5 billion lost in 2020. Additionally, recent research shows 94% of merchants identify chargebacks as significantly affecting their business, with 1 in 5 chargeback claims the result of friendly fraud.

ClearSale’s AI-driven fraud protection platform helps prevent chargebacks before they happen, and their chargeback protection plans help merchants to recoup losses associated with approved sales that result in a claim. The services of ChargebackOps, which assist merchants with investigation and response to chargebacks, create a full 360-degree circle of protection for merchants looking to mitigate the damage these claims can cause.