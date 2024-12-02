ClearSale, 3dcart team up to offer merchants info about chargebacks and false declines

Chargebacks have been a concern for merchants processing credit cards, with the cost of credit card fraud and chargebacks increasing for ecommerce stores. Stricter fraud rules have resulted in a higher rate of false declines, costing merchants 75 times more than CNP fraud in 2018.

As such, ClearSale is presenting its ‘Chargebacks and false declines: What SMB merchants need to know to protect their business’ webinar to educate 3dcart customers and other online retailers on the challenges around both credit card fraud and false declines, and present strategies and solutions for overcoming these costly problems.