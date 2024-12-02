Clear Junction receives ISO 27001 certification

With this globally trusted stamp of approval, Clear Junction assures clients and their customers that their transaction data is protected in accordance with the industry standard.











As cyberattacks and data breaches are increasing and mutating to evade detection, any business handling data needs to ensure that every possible action has been taken to strengthen cybersecurity. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard, designed to prove that information security management systems and risk management processes have been put in place to protect information confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

With millions of transactions flowing through Clear Junction’s platform, powering financial institutions with cutting-edge payment rails and treasury services, it can now show its clients and partners the ISO 27001 certification, giving them peace of mind and trust that their transaction data are protected by high data security protocols.





Challenging path to ISO 27001 certification

Achieving ISO 27001 certification for the first time is notoriously difficult, as this standard reflects the fast-changing cyber and data security landscapes. It requires companies to undergo rigorous assessments to prove enterprise-wide protection of data and impeccable internal governance.

Companies also need to show their ability to resist cyberattacks, and competence in managing threats. Periodic internal audits and surveillance audits by external bodies ensure that the highest standards are continuously maintained.

Already PCI-DSS certified for since 2016, Clear Junction is committed to continue its investment into robust information security, risk management, and corporate governance protocols. As part of its strategic growth plans, Clear Junction commenced its work on bringing the business into compliance with the ISO 27001 standard in 2022 and passed its first audit in May 2023.

Speaking on this achievement, Dima Kats, CEO of Clear Junction, said that adherence to the industry best practices is the cornerstone that Clear Junction was built on. There is a clear understanding at all levels of their organisation that sticking to the strictest standards is an efficient way to protect their client data and ensure high levels of service. This is especially important for the regulated institutions that they serve, including banks, payment service providers, and digital assets traders. All of them value service stability and resilience and they are determined to deliver on that.





What does Clear Junction do?

Established in 2016, Clear Junction’s pioneering proprietary technology enables regulated institutions with access to accounts, virtual IBANs, payment networks, FX, and e-wallets quickly, safely, and in compliance with industry and regulatory requirements.

By working with Clear Junction, clients can shorten the time to market they typically face when establishing banking relationships, access new markets, and tap into game-changing technologies and expertise to achieve lower costs and more convenient payment choices.