Cleafy raises EUR 10 mln to reduce online banking fraud





The additional capital will be used to expand the company and its platform to new markets and institutions globally. Cleafy’s vision to prevent fraud and enhance the digital experience aligns with the growth seen within the cybersecurity sector, especially in the areas of online banking and payment fraud prevention.











The company’s objective is to anticipate attacks and inhibit fraud while ensuring the seamless functioning of digital banking platforms and providing users with an optimal experience.





Cleafy’s anti-fraud solution





Cleafy's platform provides transaction risk and behavioural analysis, malware and BOT detection, device telemetry, device ID, collective intelligence, and behavioural biometrics. The company's Threat Intelligence Team works on discovering complex attacks, and directly classifying them inside the platform. Through this, users can automate their optimal responses and improve security by having immediate visibility of the fraud schemes. With a data-driven technology, Cleafy's core engine collects, orchestrates, and correlates data gathered from every session on digital channels, in order to develop indicators of anomalies and present them in the form of tags. The platform can be integrated with any tech ecosystem and can send automated responses that may stop cyberattacks, without interrupting users from their activities.





Moreover, the engine offers an optimised customer experience through its dashboards and flexible proprietary query language. By using a set of APIs, users can seamlessly integrate Cleafy into their ecosystem, as well as activate it in a short amount of time for rapidly optimising their anti-fraud process. Some of Cleafy’s partners include Google Cloud, ForgeRock, Splunk, Microsoft, Citrix, Elastic, and Kong.





With Cleafy, users can detect behavioural, transactional, or device-related irregularities with the platform’s ML algorithms, as well as automatically recognise them once malicious patterns are identified.





The rise of cyberattacks and fraud