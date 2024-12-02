Clavister launches multi-factor authentication solution

Clavister addresses the risks and vulnerabilities with Clavister MFA, a solution that is designed to match all the key business requirements for strong authentication without adding administrative complexity.

The Clavister MFA Server keeps unauthorized individuals out of the corporate network. The product enables IT managers to assign the right level of authentication based on users’ identity, the type of service required and the resources being accessed or even what IP address or network they are currently using.

The Clavister Authenticator is a mobile app that works on Apple and Android phones. Once the employee starts the app, it generates a new OTP every 30 seconds.

The SMS-based OTP system delivers SMS OTP codes within seconds, works on all devices, and requires no installation or significant configuration.

Clavister is a security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments, offering protection against current and new threats for enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators.