Clavister launches endpoint protection solution for POS and IoT

Clavisters Endpoint Security Client extends the companys security solutions from corporate gateways to endpoint devices outside the enterprise perimeter. It intercepts and examines all incoming files, inspecting them both against its known bank of malicious code signatures and on a behavioural level, to filter out previously unknown threats.

The solution incorporates a Data Loss Prevention System, to prevent sensitive data such as credit card numbers and social security numbers being leaked from endpoints, and Application Control, to offer organisations tight control over which applications can be run from its endpoint devices.

For multiple layers of security, The Clavister Endpoint Security Client includes a two-way firewall with intrusion detection, antivirus and antimalware with behavioural monitoring, zero-day threat protection, application control, sandboxing, firewall, device control, content control, anti-phishing, web filtering, and user and web controls.