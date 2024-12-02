Clausematch secures USD 10.8 mln investment round

Clausematch is a financial technology company that provides a Software-as-a-Service platform (SaaS) for smart management of compliance documents and processes, enabling regulated companies to meet compliance obligations.

Since its last funding, the team has made advancements to its product offering and launched a new core module, Policy Portal, which has been adopted by all of Clausematch's clients. Policy Portal is designed to be a single real-time up-to-date repository of all policies and procedures across an organisation.

Company officials stated that they got pulled to the US market and saw a significant demand for their solution in the financial services sector. With this funding round they are increasing their sales and marketing efforts on the US and European markets.

Clausematch is also continuing to invest in technical and product capabilities to automate compliance workflows and apply data science models to the compliance content as one of the biggest challenges that heavily regulated firms are facing is keeping up with the volume of regulatory change.