Clausematch forms mutually beneficial partnership with RiskInk

With clients including HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC, Bank of the Sierra, Amherst Pierpoint (Santander), RiskInk is recognised as an important player in policy creation and development, providing documents that can withstand scrutiny from board members, executive teams, employees, clients, and regulators. RiskInk backs up this current thought leadership with publications in GARP (Global Association of Risk Professionals), PRMIA (Professional Risk Management International Association), and the RMA (the Risk Management Association).





This synergistic partnership will complement Clausematch's platform, which is at the centre of policy management, enabling businesses to collaborate, create, manage, and review various compliance documents in real time, with a full audit trail and real-time insights. By forming an introducer partnership, both Clausematch and RiskInk will be able to benefit from the customer referrals of one another, highlighting the expertise and technology where applicable.

Officials from RiskInk said that one can't underestimate what good policies mean for a business. They are the window into the corporate governance of the company. If policy and procedures are not documented, then the implication is that the underlying task and controls do not exist. On a regular basis, RiskInk is contacted by companies that neglected the importance of policy creation and maintenance. Moreover, having policies that don't work or aren't followed can be worse than having no policies at all. RiskInk completes this remediation quickly and at a high standard, much like a surgical strike.

Emphasising the need of good quality compliance processes, representatives from Clausematch said they’re happy to start their collaboration with RiskInk. Good policy writing is what sits at the core of compliance and policy management. The audience should be made fully aware of the purpose of the policy, who it affects, its principal terms and conditions, the situations in which it applies, and how it should be properly carried out. At the same time, as a result of constant regulatory change and multiple internal factors, policies and procedures also frequently go through considerable revisions. The use of technology here is crucial. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to augment customers with professional solutions to these challenges.