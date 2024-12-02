Citibank launches voiceprint authentication in Taiwan

From May 18, Citi clients can submit their voice prints when they call into the banks call center. After getting permission from its customers, Citis voice biometrics authentication will collect and store their voiceprints.

After submitting their voiceprints, the next time customers call, the voice biometrics authentication system will automatically match the incoming audio and the stored voiceprint within 15 seconds or less.

Customers can use their preferred language to have their identities verified. There is no need to use specific devices and equipment or to reset passwords regularly.

Victor Kuan, Citibank Taiwan Chairman, said that following the launch of Citi Mobile App with Touch ID function, Citi has introduced voice biometrics authentication into Taiwans market, expecting to play a role in helping to further transformation in Taiwans banking sector by embracing digital banking and fintech.