Citi Philippines launches voice biometrics system

Starting October, Citi clients will no longer need to remember passwords or PINs, or answer a series of questions to confirm their identity. Instead, they can choose to enroll into Citi’s Voice Biometrics verification program which will automatically verify the client’s identity through a unique voiceprint.

Citi clients can opt to enroll by recording their voices, which the bank will use to generate and store their voiceprints for matching subsequent calls to Citibank. Each voiceprint will be uniquely tagged and cannot be reverse engineered once stored. Once enrolled, customers who call into the bank’s contact centers will have their identity automatically verified within 15 seconds or less as they explain their reasons for calling.

Citi’s voice biometrics system has been rolled out in several countries after an intial run in the United States. It is currently implemented in Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, and the Philippines is the 6th country to have voice biometrics authentication in the Asia Pacific region.