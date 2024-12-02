Citi India simplifies authentication process

Customers can enrol to record their voiceprints during normal conversation. During a call, the system will capture the voice track, accent and voice modulation. Each voiceprint is as distinct as a fingerprint, and it will be uniquely tagged and stored in the database.

Once it is tagged, the next time the customer calls, the system will immediately tell the phone officer whether the person is indeed the account holder.

The authentication completion time will be reduced from an average 45 seconds to a maximum of 15 seconds, saving around 100,000 customer hours annually, according to the bank. This will also free up the banks call-handling staff to do more value-added work.

Citiphone officers handle an average of 12.5 million calls in India annually and 70% of the customer calls are for simple enquiries about their balances, available credit limit, reward point redemption and accrual, generation of PINs for transactions or to convert transactions into EMIs.

Currently, the authentication process is a combination of multiple forms. Progressive customers sign up for telephone banking PIN. Others tend to use date of birth and address along with their card number.