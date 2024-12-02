Citi expands digital onboarding to 37 countries

The usage across client-facing digital channels has grown over the first quarter of 2020, as clients switch to continuity-of-business (COB) modes, with remote work during the pandemic. Clients have activated COB plans, and have had to reassess current payment methods, processes, risks, and controls, and digitise manual processes.

CitiDirect BE Digital Onboarding enables clients to complete Know Your Customer (KYC), account opening and product requirements online, while tracking status end-to-end. It replaces the legacy paper and courier-based documentation process with a digital platform, including electronic signatures, and using existing data assets to complete KYC and account opening requirements.