Cisco adds Security Everywhere for the Internet of Everything

The new Security Everywhere offerings embed security throughout the extended network, from the data centre out to endpoints, branch offices, and the cloud, for pervasive threat visibility and control.

The IoE market is expected to generate USD 19 trillion in value to organisations over the next decade, and represents a USD 1.7 trillion opportunity to service.

Additionally, according to the 2015 Cisco Visual Networking Index Forecast, the number of IP connected personal devices and M2M connections online will grow from 14 billion in 2014, to more than 24 billion by 2019.