CISA, FBI recommend fraud prevention measures ahead of Thanksgiving

The two agencies are asking companies to implement multi-factor authentication and employees not to click on suspicious emails. CISA officials stated they will continue to provide information to help industries stay secure and resilient during the holiday season.

The Department of Homeland Security in the US said ransomware attacks have increased 300% from 2019 to 2020. Multiple government organisations have experienced ransomware incidents, and some have even represented a national security issue. The National Security Agency and US Cyber command said that they have experienced teams put forward to address these concerns.