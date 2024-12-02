CipherCloud to offer encryption solution for data protection

The CipherCloud platform delivers a solution to combat data loss and compliance violations through the cloud and mobile devices. CipherCloud integrates with a wide range of business cloud applications and can scan content, monitor user behaviour and apply granular encryption policies through inline gateways or cloud APIs.

When encrypted files are downloaded from the cloud to mobile or desktop endpoints, adaptive policies ensure that only authorised users can open, decrypt and view content. Users can view and edit content, which is automatically encrypted again before returning to the cloud. Customers maintain exclusive control over all encryption keys and if a device is lost or stolen, access to encrypted files can be revoked in real-time.

CipherCloud is a cloud security company enabling cloud services adoption while ensuring security, compliance and control.