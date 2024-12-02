CIMB Bank taps Zoloz's eKYC technology





The bank will leverage Zoloz’s eKYC solution for user onboarding and payment experience.

Zoloz’s RealID eKYC solution streamlines the whole customer identity verification process for financial institutions, eliminates paper-based procedures, and reduces the cost and time spent on manual verification.

The solution also helps financial institutions adhere to regulatory compliance more easily through its artificial intelligence model and risk management engine that can guarantee high accuracy and reduce identity fraud.