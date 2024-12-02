CIFAS, Dionach teach users how to protect their online info

The paper is being released as part of the push for increased consumer awareness and education in online safety.

According to Simon Dukes, CIFAS Chief Executive, in an increasingly technology driven age, it is easy to forget that online safety can be a very simple thing. Making sure that your computer is protected, not being too trusting and ensuring that you look after your log-in details: these are just three of the simple steps that we can all take. These will go a very long way to helping people to protect themselves online. The internet has revolutionised the way that all sections of society interact: by upping our individual efforts to protect ourselves, we make it far more difficult for the devious and malicious elements of society to rip off and dupe us. As individuals, if we all do our bit to keep ourselves safe, then organisations and institutions will do the same and we can - together - stop online criminals from walking off with our money.

